Quinta Brunson recounts funny moment fellow Philadelphia booster Jason Kelce lifted her off her feet

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jason Kelce literally swept Quinta Brunson off her feet.

The “Abbott Elementary” star and creator shared the story of how it all happened during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Myers” on Thursday.

Myers shared a photo of the now-retired Philadelphia Eagles football player lifting her off the ground.

Brunson is a native of Philadelphia and her hit ABC series is set in the city. Brunson told Myers the photo was taken at the Disney upfronts, where networks and streaming services share their programing lineups to advertisers. Disney owns ABC.

“Guys, I am so short. I haven’t been this high off the ground in so long,” she said of the photo. “This was insane. Look at that air!”

Brunson joked, “The last time I felt that way was on Tower of Terror.”

“I swear to you now guys my stomach went up and everything,” she said. “But he did ask for consent. He was like, ‘Do you mind?’ I said, ‘No that’s fine.’ But I still didn’t know I’d be airborne. I really didn’t. But he’s so lovely.”

Kelce recently retired from being a center for the Philadelphia Eagles football team and has been hired to be a commentator for ESPN, which is also owned by Disney.

When he was still playing football he and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made guest appearances on an episode of “Abbott Elementary.” Kelce is known for his love for Philadelphia, thanks in part to his years as a successful athlete there.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.