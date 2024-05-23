Robert Downey Jr. roasts Chris Hemsworth at Walk of Fame ceremony with help from ‘Avengers’ cast

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — It was a special day in Hollywood on Thursday, when Thor himself was honored with a starry accolade.

To celebrate Chris Hemsworth being awarded his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, his “Avengers” costar Robert Downey Jr. was on hand to praise the hunky Australian actor, while also supplying some playful jabs.

After urging the crowd on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles to go see Hemsworth’s new film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” three times, Downey Jr. mentioned the honoree’s “contagious Aussie charm” and said it was “daunting to describe” him because of “the pretty packaging” he comes in.

To help him, Downey Jr. said he asked his fellow Avengers to “distill” Hemsworth into “three simple describing words” and read off some of the answers he received, to understandable guffaws from the audience in attendance.

While “Hawkeye” star Jeremy Renner called Hemsworth “absurdly, annoyingly amazing,” Downey Jr. said Mark Ruffalo – who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – “came in strong with, ‘friend from work,’” in a hilarious nod to their 2017 film “Thor: Ragnarok.”

The other two Avengers that Downey Jr. quoted were “Black Widow” Scarlett Johansson, who he said “got to the heart of it with, ‘sensitive leading lady,’” and “Captain America” Chris Evans, who of course called Hemsworth “second-best Chris.”

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” opens in theaters Friday.

