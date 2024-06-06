Katy Perry ‘fixed’ Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Katy Perry has reimagined a recent commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that was criticized as homophobic and sexist.

The pop star and former “American Idol” judge posted on her social media an edit of Butker’s May 11 address at Benedictine College, a small Catholic college in Kansas.

Butker in his remarks called LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which is celebrated in June, a “deadly sin” and portrayed woman’s accomplishments in the home are more important than their academic or professional goals among other controversial statements.

Perry’s version took the NFL player’s actual words and reimagined them to make them more positive and empowering.

“Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride,” the caption on Perry’s post reads.

Butker has received both criticism and support for his remarks. He later defended his commencement speech at a gala hosted by Regina Caeli Academy – a hybrid campus/homeschool Catholic school group with several locations across the country.

