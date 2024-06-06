Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 2’ choir reunion is the latest nostalgia obsession

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Thirty years later, some members of the cast of “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” reunited with star Whoopi Goldberg on “The View.”

Goldberg was beloved in her portrayal of Deloris van Cartier, a woman who in the 1992 film “Sister Act” poses as a nun while in a witness protection program. By the 1994 sequel, the character is implored by her former friends to once again become Sister Mary Clarence to help the choir at the fictitious St. Francis Academy in San Francisco.

So it made sense for Goldberg to host a reunion show Wednesday on the ABC daytime talk series she helps moderate.

She was joined by cast members Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Ryan Toby, Tanya Trotter (who was Tanya Blount when she appeared in the film), David Kater, Monica Calhoun, Dionna Nichelle, Alex Martin, Frank Odell Howard, Jermaine Montell, DeeDee Magno Hall, Ashley Thompson and Deondray Gossfield, as well as Marc Shaiman and Mervyn Warren who contributed music for the film

The cast members helped Goldberg kick off the show by reenacting their performance of “Oh Happy Day” from the movie.

Later they were joined by students from New York City’s LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts for a rousing performance of “Joyful, Joyful,” which was also pivotal to the film.

At the end, a visibly emotional Goldberg was embraced by Ralph and other costars.

Not present was singer Lauryn Hill, who was one of the main stars of “Sister Act 2.” Fans are hoping she will be a part of the planned “Sister Act 3.”

Goldberg, Makkena and Najimy are listed as reprising their roles for the latest film in the franchise, according to IMDB along with new star, Keke Palmer.

