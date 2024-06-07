Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo says Candace Cameron Bure was first at their home after his death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Rizzo is grateful for how Candace Cameron Bure showed up for her after the death of Rizzo’s husband, Bob Saget.

Saget, of course, found fame playing the father of Cameron Bure’s character on the ’90s sitcom “Full House.” The actress recently made an appearance on the podcast “Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo,” where the pair talked about they met on the set of the sequel series “Fuller House.”

The two women became friendly even after Saget warned his then girlfriend Rizzo that Cameron Bure was “very protective” of her television dad.

During the podcast, Rizzo said Cameron Bure was one of the first people to show up at her home in 2022 after Saget was found dead at age 65 in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room, where he had traveled as part of his comedy tour.

“It’s just something that I will forever be grateful to you for,” Rizzo told Cameron Bure.

“I mean, it was 100 percent for you, but also for me too,” Bure responded. “It was like…you just can’t quite comprehend it. And then, with that kind of loss, you just want to be around the people that you love and talk it through and maybe find out more answers.”

Cameron Bure said Saget’s death was “so shocking” and that she “didn’t hesitate” in her decision to travel to their home after she found out the news.

“I didn’t even think about it,” she said. “It was very instinctual.”

It was later determined that Saget’s death was caused by accidental head trauma.

