Diane Keaton low-key popped into Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s new sandwich shop

(CNN) — Diane Keaton paid a visit to Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s new Something About Her sandwich shop this week.

The Oscar winner, who has a sandwich named after her at the Los Angeles restaurant, posed with Maloney’s mom inside the eatery.

Maloney and Madix designed their menu of sandwiches after women in famous rom-coms. Alonside Keaton, the menu includes items inspired by Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and more.

Keaton’s sandwich, “The Diane,” is Sicilian-style tuna salad with olive oil, sunflower microgreens, marinated fennel, preserved lemon and fresh dill on an Artisan baguette. It’s priced at $16.

“The incredible @diane_keaton just visited @somethingabouther,” Maloney posted to Instagram.

Taking the rom-com aesthetic even further, Maloney and Madix hired rom-com queen Nancy Meyers’ designer Jon Hutman to design the shop’s interior. He also set-designed Meyers’ “Something’s Gotta Give,” which stars Keaton.

The shop opened last month in West Hollywood.

