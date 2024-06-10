Courteney Cox recreates her famous Bruce Springsteen video dance for TikTok

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Courteney Cox still has the moves she first showed in Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 video for “Dancing in the Dark.”

The “Friends” star famously appeared in Springsteen’s music video, jumping on stage to dance with The Boss. She’s recreated it for TikTok.

“1980’s dancing…in the dark,” Cox captioned the video.

In the clip, Cox starts dancing to the song “Smalltown Boy” by Bronski Beat, the song used to show us how parents danced back in the 80s.

After looking uncomfortable, Cox unzips her hoodie to reveal she’s wearing the same Springsteen T-shirt she wore in his video. She starts dancing to “Dancing in the Dark,” recreating her original moves.

Her “Friends” costar Jennifer Aniston responded with emojis, while Jennifer Garner commented, “You win!”

Ali Wentworth called the dance “iconic” in the comments section.

Cox was just 20 when director Brian De Palma picked her for the role after a casting call for the video, where she was plucked from the crowd to dance. The video was filmed at the opening night of Springsteen’s Born in the USA Tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

