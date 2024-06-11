Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose split after less than a year of marriage

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose are going their separate ways.

Cyrus filed to annul his marriage to the Australian musician, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, in May, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.

They’ve been married since October 2023.

Cyrus cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the grounds for their split. Cyrus is seeking an annulment, alleging that he “gave consent to marriage based on fraud” by Firerose, according to the petition. If an annulment is not granted, Cyrus is asking the court for a divorce.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Firerose and Cyrus for comment.

The pair became engaged in 2022 after first meeting on the set of “Hannah Montana” 12 years prior, according to a 2022 interview with Cyrus in People. They wed in Tennessee the following year.

This was Cyrus’ third marriage and Firerose’s second, according to the petition.

He was previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years until she filed for divorce in 2022. They share five children: Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus.

He also shares a son, Christopher Cody, with former partner Kristin Luckey.

