Why Kelly Clarkson says she couldn’t replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson has already seized her moment like this on “American Idol.”

The Season 1 champion, of course, has gone on to become a Grammy-winning artist, a coach on “The Voice,” and a successful talk show host, but Clarkson is not up for filling Katy Perry’s seat at the judges’ table on “American Idol.”

Following Perry’s exit, some viewers have been campaigning to persuade Clarkson to return to “American Idol” as a judge, but Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight the job would take up too much time.

“No. No, I can’t do that, only because I promised my kids,” she said of joining the show. “And it would put me in LA, and that’s why I had to quit ‘The Voice,’ which I love that team. I miss them so much.”

Clarkson and her kids now live in New York, which she said they love.

“We enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other,” she added. “That’s the reason I can’t do ‘Idol,’ it’s my kiddos.”

Clarkson shares two children, River, 9, and Remington, 8, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson became the very first “American Idol” winner in 2002.

