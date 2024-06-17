Angelina Jolie celebrates first Tony Award win with daughter Vivienne by her side

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — This year’s Tony Awards was a bit of a family affair for Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne.

The pair attended the event in support of “The Outsiders,” a musical based on the beloved S.E. Hinton novel. Jolie served as a producer on the musical and her 15-year-old daughter was a producer’s assistant.

The teen appeared to get emotional when the show’s Danya Taymor won the Tony Award for best director. Taymor thanked the elder Jolie in her acceptance speech as part of a group of “great women who have lifted me up.”

“To all the young artists out there who want to create, what some may perceive as a weakness or a liability in you might just be your super power,” Taymor said. “Don’t be afraid to trust your gut. Artistic risk yields rewards.”

“The Outsiders” also won the award for best musical.

Jolie and her daughter have been great supporters of the project they worked on, including attending the opening night performance on Broadway in April. The teen made headlines when it was reported that she dropped “Pitt” from her last name as listed in the musical’s Playbill.

Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt share six children together, including Vivienne. She filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The two remain in ongoing legal proceedings over a French winery and estate they used to own together.

