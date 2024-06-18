Travis Barker launches fitness-focused wellness experience inspired by his recovery from deadly 2008 plane crash

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Barker is celebrating how far he’s come since he was critically injured in a plane crash in 2008.

On Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer launched a new wellness initiative inspired by his recovery from the accident – called Run Travis Run – with events taking place in New York and Los Angeles ahead of the band’s two upcoming concerts in those cities.

“After my accident in 2008, more than 70% of my body was burnt. I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or drum again, so I set out to prove everybody wrong, including myself,” Barker said in a statement.

He went on to say that his recovery began with short walks, which turned into daily short runs, and that this past year he ran his first half marathon and participated in a few 5K runs.

“The running community is massive and I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another,” his statement read. “This is what Run Travis Run was built off of and we’re only getting started.”

In 2008, Barker and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were critically injured when their charter jet crashed upon takeoff in South Carolina. Four other passengers aboard were killed in the crash, including Barker’s security guard, his assistant and the two pilots.

Thirteen years later, Barker flew for the first time since the accident with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

On Tuesday, Barker launched the Run Travis Run initiative – a nod to the beloved film “Forrest Gump” – when he posted a video to his Instagram page in which he’s seen reenacting the “run Forrest, run!” scene from the 1994 Tom Hanks-starring classic.

The video, directed by Barker’s frequent collaborator Brandon Dermer, also features Kardashian as love interest Jenny Curran (portrayed in the original movie by Robin Wright).

The wellness experiences on each coast will include a morning run with Barker and offers a “360-degree experience of health, wellness and mindful explorations,” according to a news release. The initiative will also include fitness classes and mindfulness workshops, along with “experiential activations” from top brands.

For more information on how to sign up, visit the Run Travis run website.

