Ariana Grande explains her drastic voice changes in viral interview clip

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Grande has a vocal range to impress.

The singer was on a recent episode of “Podcrushed,” where the pitch of her voice changed during the conversation. When she starts speaking, Grande’s voice sounds deeper before it suddenly sounds higher in pitch.

The clip quickly went viral, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing, “this voice change is sending me regular Ariana was coming out for a second.”

Another wrote, “THE SWITCH IN THE VOICE PLEASE HELP ME.”

Grande saw comments on TikTok, where she set the record straight. “habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health :),” she explained. “I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing i’ve always done this BYE.”

Grande has been in production on the upcoming movie musical “Wicked.” She also has new music dropping from her “Eternal Sunshine” album era, including a “The Boy Is Mine” remix featuring R&B singers Brandy and Monica.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.