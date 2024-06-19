Kevin Costner addresses talk he’s dating singer Jewel and shares what it would take to return to ‘Yellowstone’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kevin Costner would like to clarify a few things.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern, the actor addressed chatter he’s dating singer Jewel.

“Jewel and I are friends. We’ve never gone out ever,” Costner said. “She’s special, and I don’t want, I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have. She’s special to me. She’s beautiful enough to go out with.”

Costner, who is promoting his new film “Horizon: An American Saga,” explained that the speculation started after he, Jewel, Emma Watson and seven other people “who weren’t celebrities” were invited by mogul Richard Branson to visit his Necker Island.

Costner said he had “tremendous conversations” with her and Watson.

“I’ve had conversations with [Jewel] text wise, and she’s so smart, and she’s been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship,” he said. “We don’t have a romance, and we’ve not dated.”

Not that he doesn’t find her attractive.

“She’s beautiful and smart enough for all those things. It just has never happened for us,” Costner said. “She’s everything you might think, but it just hasn’t happened.”

As for his other loves, he counts “Yellowstone” among them.

After Stern said he is a fan of the popular Paramount series Costner starred in for five years, the actor said he loves it too.

But he won’t be returning to play patriarch John Dutton unless “the planets want to align up.”

“Which means the storylines, the scripts and then I want to work more than once a year,” Costner said. “And to do that, times have to be set aside for things. When that couldn’t happen that can’t work for me anymore.”

“Horizon” is planned to be multiple films with Costner co-writing, co-producing, directing and starring in the first film.

“Horizon: An American Saga” debuts in theaters on June 28. The film is distributed by Warner Bros., which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

