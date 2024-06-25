Seth Binzer, lead singer for Crazy Town who was known as ‘Shifty Shellshock,’ dead at 49

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Seth Binzer, who went by the stage name Shifty Shellshock and was lead singer for Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.

The news was confirmed by Binzer’s publicist Kelly Springer, who told CNN that her client “was a courageous fighter. So full of talent, light, compassion, love and grace. He will be missed by so many. He was one of those souls that was magnetic. We will miss you Seth. We are heart broken. Thank you for your talents and contributions to our music industry. We were all blessed to have had you.”

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office online records, Binzer died on Monday in Los Angeles. His cause of death is listed as “deferred,” pending additional investigation.

Binzer was the lead singer behind Crazy Town’s famed track “Butterfly,” among others.

Binzer and Bret Mazur co-founded the rap-rock band in the mid-1990s, with Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein later joining the group.

Crazy Town became popular in the early aughts when the hit “Butterfly” was released, and spent two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

