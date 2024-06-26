Bill Cobbs, veteran actor known for roles in ‘Demolition Man’ and ‘Air Bud,’ dead at 90

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bill Cobbs, a veteran Hollywood actor known for roles in “Demolition Man,” “Air Bud” and “That Thing You Do,” among many others, has died, according to a family member. He was 90.

The news was confirmed by Cobbs’ brother Thomas Cobbs, who wrote on Facebook that the actor died on Tuesday “peacefully at his home in California.”

“A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones,” the post continued.

CNN has reached out to Cobbs’ representatives for further comment.

With a career spanning five decades, Cobbs had nearly 200 film and TV credits, and appeared in many beloved titles including the 1993 action-thriller “Demolition Man” and the Oscar-nominated 1996 classic “That Thing You Do!”

The Cleveland-native’s career began in the mid-1970s when he got his start on the stage, appearing in Broadway productions including “Black Picture Show” and “The First Breeze of Summer.” He also later appeared in stage productions for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Throughout the 70s and into the 80s, Cobbs’ career took off. He appeared in various TV shows and TV movies including “Good Times,” “The Equalizer,” “One Life to Live” and “Sesame Street.”

He also appeared in a number of films including “The Hitter,” “Trading Places” and the Oscar-winning “The Color of Money.”

In 1987, Cobbs had another big break when he landed the role of The Dutchman opposite the late Dabney Coleman in the ABC sitcom “The Slap Maxwell Story,” appearing in every episode of the show’s single season. He also played Webb Johnson in one episode of the legal drama series “L.A. Law” that same year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.