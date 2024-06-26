Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans must save Christmas in ‘Red One’ trailer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are doing Christmas in summer.

Amazon MGM Studios debuted the first trailer for “Red One,” starring Johnson, Evans and J.K. Simmons, who plays Santa Claus.

According to the movie’s synopsis, after Santa Claus is kidnapped an E.L.F. Task Force Commander teams up with a bounty hunter for a mission to save Christmas.

Johnson stars as Callum Drift opposite Evans as Jack O’Malley.

Also joining the cast are Lucy Lui, Bonnie Hunt, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll and Kiernan Shipka.

In an accompanying photo, Simmons can be seen as Claus in a missing person poster. “Missing cosmic force of hope and holiday cheer. Last seen in the North Pole. Please provide any information to the E.L.F.” the caption reads.

“The Fate of the Furious” writer Chris Morgan wrote the script and co-produced.

“Red One” hits theaters Nov. 15.

