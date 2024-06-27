Paul McCartney hosted a very star-studded party and Jimmy Kimmel spilled the tea about the guestlist

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ever wonder what it’s like to go to a party hosted by Beatles legend Paul McCartney? Well, late night host Jimmy Kimmel scored an invite and has the intel.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host and his wife Molly McNearney – who is also the executive producer and co-head writer on the ABC show – talked about the star-studded bash during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, saying they brushed shoulders with everyone from Taylor Swift to Bruce Springsteen.

According to Kimmel, Swift was in charge of the music that night and was accompanied by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“They said Taylor Swift was DJing. She just had her iPhone and kind of tapped into the house system but it wasn’t like she was hired to work there,” he specified.

With other major music legends among the 100 or so guests – including Ringo Starr and Mick Jagger – Kimmel said there wasn’t any big jam session, but “people were dancing in the kitchen, including Molly.”

Admittedly too starstruck to approach Jagger, Kimmel said that at a party like that, “you gravitate toward the people you already know and you go, ‘Can you believe that this is happening and that we’re here?’”

Even some of the most famous attendees recognized the star power in the room, according to Kimmel, who said that he and Springsteen chatted and shared that same sentiment.

“I mean, even Bruce Springsteen was like, ‘This is some party,’” the funnyman noted.

McNearney also managed to find her friends Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who she said she was “so relieved to see because it was one of those parties where I didn’t know how to hold my body.”

“I didn’t know where to look, I didn’t know what to do,” she added.

It’s unclear when exactly the party was thrown, but it sounds just like the party that Kimmel spoke to “Dune: Part Two” star Austin Butler about on his late night show earlier this month.

“It was maybe the craziest party I’ve ever been to in my whole life,” Kimmel said at the time.

Butler agreed, adding that seeing McCartney and Starr in the same room “was kind of amazing” and “so special.” Incredibly, that wasn’t even the sighting that impressed him most.

“It was Meryl Streep,” Butler said. “She’s just the greatest.”

Oh, to be a fly on those walls.

