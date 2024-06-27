Willie Nelson cancels recent performances due to illness

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Willie Nelson is expected to return to his tour soon after canceling several performances, citing “doctor’s orders.”

Nelson, who turned 91 in April, was not yet able to return to the stage, however, on Wednesday night.

“Willie Nelson will not be performing at tonight’s show in Virginia Beach,” a message posted on Nelson’s social media accounts read. “We expect Willie to return to the tour shortly.”

Last week, Nelson canceled performances in his Outlaw Music Festival Tour because of illness. In a statement his team wrote, “We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.”

Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Nelson’s son, Lukas Nelson, along with his band performed as scheduled.

Nelson’s next tour stops are in New York on Friday and Saturday.

In May, Nelson released an album called “The Border,” and appeared on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year and performed with Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews.

