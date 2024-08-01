Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ headed to the big screen

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Britney Spears’ story is headed to the big screen.

Universal has landed the rights to Spears’ bestselling memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which is being developed as a biopic of the pop star’s life, CNN has confirmed with the studio.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu, who directed this fall’s highly anticipated “Wicked” movie, will direct the film. Oscar-nominated “Wicked” and “La La Land” producer Marc Platt is attached to produce.

On Thursday, Spears posted on X, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned!”

Universal landed the rights to the bestseller after a highly competitive auction with other major studios and streamers interested in the project, a source close to the project says.

The studio has not released any information regarding Spears’ involvement in the film, but a source close to the singer tells CNN that she will be involved in the project.

