Jamie Lee Curtis issues mea culpa for calling the Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘bad’: ‘I will do better’

(CNN) — Jamie Lee Curtis is walking back criticism she aimed at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) during a recent panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Oscar-winner issued a statement on Thursday to her X account, in which she wrote, “My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better.”

She added that she has “reached out” to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and that she “will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet.”

Curtis’ apology was prompted by a now-viral clip from San Diego Comic-Con earlier in the week, in which she was asked by MTV to name which phase the MCU is currently in.

Without hesitation, Curtis replied, “Bad,” to the audible and shocked guffaws of others in the room.

Curtis’ one-word joke is, in fact, not the first time that she has commented in a less-than-laudatory way about Marvel.

In 2022, while heavily promoting her A24 movie “Everything, Everywhere All at Once,” she wrote on Instagram that her emotionally engaging multiverse movie “out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there” – namely, the similarly themed “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” which was out at the same time.

She later told People that she “felt like stirring up a little friendly competition,” but added that she would be open to appearing in a Marvel film.

“I’m a collaborating artist,” she said at the time. “I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would (work with Marvel). What am I going to do, say no?”

Marvel itself is actually a fan of self-depricating humor. At one point in the new “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool turns to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and says, “Welcome to the MCU, you’re joining at a bit of a low point.”

