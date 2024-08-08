Liza Minnelli is ‘mad as hell’ and writing new memoir

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Liza Minnelli sounds like she’s tired of other people telling her story.

The legendary star announced in statement to People that she has a memoir coming out that will cover everything from her battle with substance abuse to her high-profile marriages.

“Since I was old enough to put pencil to paper, people asked me to write books about my career,” she said. “‘Absolutely not! ‘Tell it when I’m gone!’ Was my philosophy,”

Minnelli cited “a sabotaged appearance at the Oscars,” “a film with twisted half-truths ” and “a recent miniseries that just didn’t get it right … All made by people who didn’t know my family, and don’t really know me” as reasons why she decided to share her life story now.

“Finally, I was mad as hell!” she said. “Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own d**n story … I’m gonna share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me.”

The project is a collaboration with Pulitzer Prize winner Heidi Evans, Los Angeles Times alum Josh Getlin and Tony winner Michael Feinstein, who is a longtime friend of Minnelli’s.

“We’ve been joined at the hip for 40 years. As Ambassador of the Great American Songbook and my absolute favorite collaborator,” she said of Feinstein. “Michael’s one of the greats, he’s razor-sharp and he tells the truth. That’s important because, as I fly towards my eighth decade of living, memories differ.”

The daughter of icon Judy Garland had a message for her supporters, writing, “Thank you all for loving me so much … being concerned about me.”

“I want you to know I’m still here, still kicking a**, still loving life and still creating,” she said in her statement. “So, until this book arrives, know that I’m laughing, safe in every way, surrounded by loved ones and excited to see what’s right around the curve of life. Kids, wait ‘til you hear this.”

Minnelli’s book is scheduled to be published in the spring of 2026.

