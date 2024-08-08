Michelle Pfeiffer to star in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Michelle Pfeiffer is joining the “Yellowstone” franchise.

The actress has been tapped to star in and executive produce the “Yellowstone” spinoff “Madison,” which was previously announced as “2024.”

“The series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana,” according to a description in a press announcement about the project.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

The show is the latest in a TV franchise from Sheridan that already includes the prequels “1883 and “1923” with more series planned.

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner announced on social media in June that he would not be returning to the hit show.

“I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about ‘Yellowstone,’ that beloved series that I love, that I know you love,” Costner said. “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future.”

“1883” stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, while “1923” starred Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The much anticipated return of “Yellowstone” is scheduled for November 10.

