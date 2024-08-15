Zoë Kravitz talks wedding plans with Channing Tatum and life with her dad Lenny Kravitz

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Zoë Kravitz is sharing a bit about her personal life.

The actress is promoting her directorial debut, “Blink Twice,” which stars her love, Channing Tatum. The pair met through the project, and Kravitz told Esquire they got to know each other over “notes calls” while she honed the script.

According to the story, the couple met and fell in love even before filming began but managed to keep their relationship private for months. That was until they were spotted riding together on his BMX bike, something Kravitz now finds “funny.”

The two are now engaged and her father, rocker Lenny Kravitz, has stirred excitement for a wedding after he said in a recent interview it would take place next year. His daughter told Esquire that’s actually not the case.

“It’s literally something we’ve said in passing,” she said. “Like, maybe I said, ‘Next year would be cool.’ ”

Kravitz also talked about moving in with her father when she was 11 years old after having lived for the first decade of her life with her mother, actress Lisa Bonet.

“I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad and my dad wasn’t even there,” the younger Kravitz said. “I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me.”

Bonet, she said, was “so focused on preserving my innocence” and her creativity. Her life after moving to Miami with her father became much less structured with fewer rules, she said.

“It wasn’t that my dad didn’t care,” Kravitz explained. “He just cared about different things.”

“Blink Twice” comes out on August 23.

