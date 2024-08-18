Pop star Bebe Rexha alleges airline worker threatened her for being Albanian

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Pop star Bebe Rexha has said she was “threatened” by a Lufthansa airline worker for being Albanian, something the airline says they are reviewing.

In tearful posts on her Instagram story Saturday, the singer – who was born in the United States to Albanian parents – wrote: “Lufthansa, l’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

“I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian,” she added.

She said that he “continued to mentally abuse me” and “Not one of the women at Lufthansa stepped in or said something.”

The singer-songwriter wrote that she has “never been so emotionally drained,” adding that the German airline had messaged her directly, but she urged them to do “a full investigation.”

In a statement to CNN Sunday, a Lufthansa spokesperson said, “We directly contacted Bebe Rexha yesterday to understand the situation and are conducting an internal review on the matter.”

“As an international airline, we connect people and countries around the globe,” the spokesman continued, adding: “We do not tolerate any discriminatory behavior of any kind.”

Rexha boarded her flight normally and on time, according to the airline.

After shooting to fame with country pop hit “Meant to Be” in 2017, Rexha is now known for songs including “Me, Myself & I,” “In the Name of Love” and 2022 UK official singles chart topper “I’m Good (Blue).”

