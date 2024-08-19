Chappell Roan says she’d ‘rather get arrested’ than do this job she once aspired to

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Chappell Roan would rather do literally anything else than be an actor, a career she originally set out to pursue.

Luckily, the “Good Luck Babe!” singer has become one of the most exciting and popular recording artists of today. However, Roan told Interview Magazine she may not have risen to music industry success if it weren’t for her initial aspirations to act.

“I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting,” Roan told the publication. “Then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, ‘F— that.’ The industry is legitimately so scary, and it is so out of my control.”

Roan continued to say that despite being trained to act, she finds it “the most stressful thing in the world.”

“I would rather get arrested,” she joked.

Speaking with “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang in the Interview Magazine piece, which took place in June and was published on Monday, Roan said she’s still open to acting opportunities as long as it’s “the right thing and the right timing.”

For now, at least, Roan is too busy managing her skyrocketing fame as a pop star.

Her 2023 debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” claimed the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week, while her hit single “Good Luck Babe!” is in the Billboard Hot 100’s top ten.

Roan’s song “Feminomenon” blew up on social media last month after Vice President Kamala Harris used it on a campaign post and the singer has drawn record-breaking crowds at various music festivals this summer.

“I never really expected it to grow this big,” Roan told Yang. “Everything right now is truly icing on the cake.”

