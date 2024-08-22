Richard Simmons’ cause of death revealed

By Dan Heching and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Richard Simmons died of accidental “blunt traumatic injuries,” according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

In a media statement on Thursday, the LA Medical Examiner stated it had determined Simmons’ death last month was the result of injuries sustained in a fall. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was cited as a contributing condition and the manner of death as an accident.

“It was reported Mr. Simmons experienced a fall on July 11 and spent the following day in bed,” the statement read. “He was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor on the morning of July 13, and 9-1-1 was called.”

Simmons’ representative had summarized the coroner’s report in a statement earlier this week.

“Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed,” Thomas Estey, Simmons’ representative, said in a statement to People, citing notification Simmons’ brother had received from the coroner.

When reached by CNN, Estey referred to his statement to People.

“The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” his statement concluded.

Simmons, a popular fitness personality and staple of ’80s-era TV, had celebrated his 76th birthday the day prior to his death. “We lost an Angel today – a true Angel,” Estey told CNN at the time.

His brother, Lenny Simmons, also paid tribute in a statement shared with CNN last month.

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives,” Lenny Simmons wrote. “He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.”

He added that his brother was “very excited about all of his upcoming ventures he was working on.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.