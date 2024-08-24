Slipknot band member Sid Wilson has ‘sustained burns across his body’ in an accident and is recovering

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The turntablist for heavy metal band Slipknot is recovering after suffering burns in an accident, the music group has announced.

In a social media post on Slipknot’s official Instagram page on Friday, the group wrote their “brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body.”

“He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at rocklahoma next weekend,” the statement continued. “He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon.”

On Wilson’s own Instagram page, he shared video posts from the hospital. In the first, he said he “had an explosion in my face.” He also said he is “singed everywhere,” mentioning his eyebrows, mouth, face and arms were affected.

He also said, “I’m going to be alright. I don’t care what it takes, I’ll see you on tour,” and his burns “sting a lot.”

In a subsequent video from an ambulance on the way to a different hospital with a burn center on Friday, he told his followers he will probably need to have his head shaved to ensure there are no other burns there, and again said he is “going to be OK” and he is “in good hands.”

Wilson said in the second clip the accident was “not from a show,” but was from him “out working on the farm.” He provided no other details. Toward the end, he urged his followers to “be really safe when you’re messing with fire.”

Wilson’s partner, Kelly Osbourne, also shared footage from the hospital, where she was watching their son.

“He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything,” Osbourne said in an Instagram story.

She later thanked followers for their support and said she was on her way to pick Wilson up from the hospital.

Various angles from the videos shared by both Wilson and Osbourne showed his arms and hands wrapped in heavy bandages.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Wilson and Osbourne for further comment.

Slipknot is slated to appear at the Rocklahoma Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, from August 30 to September 1.

