British rock band Oasis announce a comeback in reunion tour in 2025

By Zahid Mahmood, Catherine Nicholls and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — British rock band Oasis have announced a comeback in a reunion tour in 2025, according to the band’s website.

The tour begins on July 4 at Cardiff Principality Stadium in Wales and the band will play a total of 14 dates across the UK.

In a post on X by Oasis frontmen Noel and Liam Gallagher, the brothers said: “This is it, this is happening.”

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. local time in the UK (4 a.m. ET) on Saturday August 31.

The announcement comes just two days shy of the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ 1994 debut studio album “Definitely, Maybe.”

The album included popular tracks “Live Forever,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” and “Supersonic” and marked the beginning of Oasis’ remarkably fast rise to fame.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have had a notoriously fraught relationship since they disbanded Oasis in 2009, often trading barbs in the media.

Both brothers have previously spoken about the possibility of a reunion.

Noel put the onus on his brother in a 2023 interview with KPNW 89.9 radio, saying that his brother would “have to call me” as a start but that he’d be open to listening to his ideas.

Before Liam kicked off a UK-based “Definitely, Maybe” anniversary tour in June, he said in an interview that Noel had declined an offer for a reunion tour.

“We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no,” Liam said in an interview with Mojo in February. “It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down.”

Next year will mark another milestone for Oasis with the 30th anniversary of their hit 1995 album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” The album is Oasis’ second studio album and includes some of their most popular sonic offerings like “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Champagne Supernova.”

Just one year after the album’s release and three years into their tenure as a Britpop-era band, Oasis drew 250,000 concertgoers over two nights of concerts at the Knebworth Festival at Knebworth House in England.

According to the BBC, 4% of England’s population applied for tickets to see the Knebworth shows, making the event one of the largest ever demands for concert tickets in British history.

Their most recent studio album was 2008’s “Dig Out Your Soul.” Noel quit the band during an oft-discussed gig in Paris in 2009.

“It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight,” Noel Gallagher said in a brief statement on the band’s website at the time. “People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

Both Liam and Noel went on to have successful solo careers. Liam has released three solo albums and several other collaborative albums. Noel formed his new band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in 2010 and has released four studio albums.

“Oasis’ greatest strength was the relationship between me and Liam,” Noel said in the 2016 documentary “Oasis: Supersonic.”

It’s also, he said, “what drove the band into the ground in the end.”

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.