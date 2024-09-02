Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was once Matt Damon’s scene partner in a Harvard drama class

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had a different brush with fame long before she joined the Supreme Court.

Jackson revealed in a recent interview that while she was a student at Harvard University, she was a scene partner to future Academy Award winner Matt Damon.

Jackson told “CBS Sunday Morning” that Damon was a year ahead of her at Harvard, where the two were once paired together in drama class.

“He’s not going to remember this, of course,” she said of Damon performing a scene from “Waiting For Godot” with her. “The reason why I remember it is because he was already kind of well-known around campus and off campus, so it was kind of exciting to be his scene partner for a particular class.”

The scene went well for her, Jackson recalled.

“At the end, the professor said, ‘Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we’ll talk,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene.’”

Damon, who left Harvard without graduating, told the Associated Press in 2022 that he did not recall his performance with Brown but responded in a statement, “That’s so cool!”

