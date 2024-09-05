Harvey Weinstein could face a new indictment from a Manhattan grand jury

Lauren del Valle and Jean Casarez , CNN

(CNN) — An empaneled Manhattan grand jury is hearing a new case against Harvey Weinstein, according to a transcript of a hearing held Tuesday.

The grand jury could potentially hand up an indictment related to sexual assault allegations from three accusers as early as Friday, when its session is expected to end. Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office stated at the hearing that the three women do not include Jessica Mann and Mimi Haley, whose allegations are tied to the charges Weinstein is set to be retried on in November.

His conviction on the charges tied to Mann and Haley was overturned in May.

Prosecutors described the three accusers’ allegations but declined to identify the women by name. The judge presiding over the hearing did not compel them to do so, despite pleas from Weinstein’s defense attorney.

Two of the alleged assaults occurred between 2005 and 2006, while a third woman claims she was assaulted by Weinstein in 2016, according to the transcript.

Weinstein’s defense team was notified by prosecutors on August 13 that they were presenting a case to the grand jury, according to the transcript.

Arthur Aidala, Weinstein’s attorney, had indicated in previous hearings that the former producer might testify before the grand jury. As of Wednesday, he had not done so.

Judge Curtis Farber held the last-minute hearing Tuesday over the typically secretive grand jury proceedings because of a potential conflict of interest between Aidala and the grand jury judge hearing the presentment, the transcript shows. The two are best friends, Aidala said at the hearing.

Should prosecutors secure an indictment against Weinstein on these allegations, it will initially be treated separately from the case currently set to be retried in November, the parties said. Prosecutors have indicated they’d like to combine the cases should there be a new indictment, which Weinstein’s defense opposes.

Weinstein remains in prison while he appeals a separate 2022 conviction in Los Angeles, when he was found guilty on three sexual assault charges andsentenced to 16 years in prison.

