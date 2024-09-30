Why Damian Lewis is herding sheep in London

By Jack Guy, CNN

London (CNN) — It’s un-herd of. Hollywood actor Damian Lewis abandoned his ewe-sual starry pursuits this weekend to drive a group of sheep over a bridge in London.

Lewis’ temporary role of shepherd was part of a tradition dating back hundreds of years.

The Sheep Drive, as the ritual is known, took place on Sunday on Southwark Bridge, “celebrating a Freeman’s ancient ‘right’ to bring sheep to market over the Thames, toll free,” according to a statement from the organizers.

The term “freeman” dates back to the medieval period, when it referred to someone who wasn’t the property of a feudal lord and had certain privileges, such as being able to earn money or own land, according to the City of London local government website.

“Town dwellers who were protected by the charter of their town or city were often free – hence the term ‘freedom’ of the City,” it says.

“From the Middle Ages and the Victorian era, the Freedom was the right to trade, enabling members of a Guild or Livery to carry out their trade or craft in the Square Mile,” it adds.

The City of London – London’s traditional financial hub – is known as the Square Mile, although it actually covers 1.12 square miles.

From 1835, the eligibility criteria were extended to include people living or working in the City of London, as well as those “with a strong London connection.”

Lewis, who is best known for roles in “Band of Brothers,” “Billions” and “Homeland,” is himself a Freeman of the City.

In a statement from the organizers prior to the event, Lewis expressed his excitement about leading the sheep drive.

“As a proud London Welshman, playing the drover and driving my sheep, as if from Llandeilo, across The Thames, will be a career highlight. Can’t wait,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.