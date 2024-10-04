Anne Hathaway confirms ‘Princess Diaries 3’: ‘Miracles happen’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — You might be thinking, “Shut up!” but it’s officially true: the “Princess Diaries” franchise is finally growing.

Anne Hathaway posted a fun video clip to her verified Instagram on Friday, where she was seen lounging outdoors before she made the number one with her hand. The video then cut to a younger Hathaway in the now classic 2001 film “The Princess Diaries,” in which she was seen uttering the iconic line, “A princess?! Shut up!”

After the Oscar-winner held two fingers up, the clip cut to her costar Julie Andrews, repeating the adage “Shut up” from their sequel “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” from 2004.

Then, with a smile, Hathaway held up three fingers, and said “Shut up” herself. After laughing and blowing a kiss to the camera, she shared a screenshot of a news report announcing that the “The Princess Diaries 3” is currently in the works at Disney, with “Joyride” director Adele Lim attached.

“Miracles happen,” Hathaway wrote in the caption, before adding “Back to Genovia” in a nod to the fictional kingdom from the film series. She ended her message with, “The fairy tale continues” and a flaming heart emoji.

“The Princess Diaries” tells the tale of Mia Thermopolis, played by Hathaway, an unsuspecting teen who discovers she is the heir apparent to a royal throne. Andrews portrayed Queen Clarice Renaldi in the films, Mia’s estranged grandmother and ruler of Genovia.

While a third entry in the beloved millennial franchise – a full 20 years after the last film – is gleeful news, it isn’t the only highly anticipated sequel Hathaway is involved in.

According to IMDb, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in pre-production with Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all listed to as cast members.

The plot for that sequel will apparently follow Streep’s ruthless magazine editor Miranda Priestly as struggles against her former assistant and now-rival executive Emily Charlton (Blunt), “as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement.”

