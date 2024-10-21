Jelly Roll says he’s quitting ‘most toxic’ X

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Twitter may now be X, but it’s keeping up the tradition of prompting celebrities to announce they are leaving the platform.

Jelly Roll is the latest star to declare he’s stepping away from the Elon Musk owned X.

“This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol,” the country music super star posted on Sunday.

“This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane,” Jelly Roll wrote. “It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s**t to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol.”

Prior to Musk buying the platform and changing its name in 2023, many celebrities dropped the social media platform, sometimes famously, and occasionally return.

It’s not the first time Jelly Roll has quit social media.

In April 2024, he talked to Variety about it after his wife, Bunnie XO, shared that he was taking a break.

“It wasn’t just bullying that did it. It was not only the toxicity of social media, but the addiction of it,” Jelly Roll told the publication. “I was becoming too busy to waste hours of my life scrolling. I can honestly say that I’ve been off social media for a few months now and I’ve never felt better or healthier mentally — never felt more clearheaded.”

“I’ve also never had less of an idea what was going on in the world, but I tell you what, I’m definitely not coming back before the election,” Jelly Roll added. “Bad joke.”

He actually did come back, only to leave again it appears.

