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Weather

Lingering Breezes this Evening, Warming Trend This Week

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Published 4:53 PM

Today brings calmer weather to the Coachella Valley, with a few continued breezy spots this afternoon and temperatures still below our seasonal average. Our Windblown Dust Advisory remains in place until 9am tomorrow. 

Highs warm a little bit each day through midweek, climbing back into the low 90s by Wednesday. We’re then watching a weak storm system off the coast of Northern Baja for Wednesday night into Thursday that could bring a slight chance of showers to the mountains—but even that’s pretty—at about 15-20%. Looks like we’ll stay mostly dry in the valley. 

Warmer weather returns this weekend though with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 90s. Another slight cooldown could arrive early next week with increasing winds as another system moves into the West Coast. 

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Katie Boer

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