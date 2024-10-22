Bruce Springsteen says questioning ‘mortality’ has become part of life as he navigates his wife’s illness

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen is making it a point to soak in every single moment by his wife Patti Scialfa’s side.

The Boss spoke about how his perspective on life has evolved in recent years following Scialfa’s cancer diagnosis while appearing at a panel for his documentary “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” in Los Angeles on Monday, according to People.

“You get up around our age, and those are the things you’re thinking about,” Springsteen, 75, said. “Patti and I have had to deal with her illness… It is a part of your life now, questions of mortality, and it just becomes a part of your life.”

Scialfa, 71, has been a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band since the 1980s and has been married to the legendary rocker since 1991. They share three children.

She had not previously publicly addressed her diagnosis but revealed in “Road Diary,” which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in September, that she was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in 2018.

In the film, Scialfa identified her cancer as multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that doesn’t always require immediate treatment, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“If the multiple myeloma is slow growing and isn’t causing symptoms, close watching might be the first step. For people with multiple myeloma who need treatment, there are a number of ways to help control the disease,” the organization’s website states.

Springsteen, who has himself had to navigate his own health battles in recent years, told ABC News in an interview over the weekend that they chose to reveal Scialfa’s diagnosis now because “she hadn’t played in the band for a long time and people I don’t think knew why.”

As for how Scialfa is faring now, Springsteen said she is “doing good” and that they “caught it early, which was important.”

“Road Diary” is will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday.

