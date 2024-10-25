The rape claims that tie the Menendez case to Menudo: ‘There might be other victims,’ doc producer says

By Jason Kravarik and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Erik and Lyle Menendez have always maintained that they killed their parents because they were being sexually abused by their father.

New evidence that may support the Menendez brothers’ allegations – some brought to light in a Peacock docuseries last year – could soon lead to the men leaving prison. The brothers have been serving life sentences for fatally shooting Jose and Kitty Menendez in the family’s California mansion in 1989.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced this week that he is seeking resentencing, citing a letter allegedly written by Erik to his cousin before the murders in which he referenced being afraid of his father and sworn testimony from Roy Rosselló, a former member of the boy band Menudo, who claims he was raped by Jose – then the head of RCA Records – in the mid-’80s.

Rosselló first publicly shared his account in “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” in 2023, which prompted calls to reexamine the Menendez brothers’ sentences in light of their abuse claims.

“No other young man has ever come forward and said that he was raped by Jose Menendez,” Robert Rand, a journalist who co-produced the docuseries, told CNN. “We believe that there might be other victims out there and we are hoping that they’ll contact us.”

Rand’s project, a recent Netflix documentary and the series “Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story,” all illustrate continued interest in the Menendez case and suggest an evolving societal understanding of sexual abuse, especially for male victims, Rand said.

‘That’s the man… that raped me’

Rosselló recalled in “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” that he was 13 years old when he met Jose Menendez.

“That’s the man here, that raped me. This guy, that’s the pedophile,” Rosselló said in docuseries as he pointed to a photo of Jose Menendez.

He claims he was given wine and passed out before he later woke up in a New York City hotel room and found himself bleeding.

“I was in terrible pain for a week. I could barely stand the pain. I couldn’t even move,” Rosselló said tearfully.

The Menendez brothers’ habeas corpus petition, filed shortly after the docuseries released, cites Rosselló’s allegations.

“Jurors never knew that Jose Menendez raped Rosselló a second time in a New York City hotel,” the filing states.

“Some of the Menendez supporters were saying, ‘Well, where was Roy Rosselló 30 years ago when the brothers were on trial?” Rand told CNN. “But you have to understand that some people are so ashamed of being abuse survivors, they take that secret to their graves.”

Rand and the series’ director, Esther Reyes, said Rosselló, who now lives in Brazil, would testify in Los Angeles, if required by the court.

“He’s an incredibly credible witness,” Reyes told CNN. “I interviewed him for hours. He’s very consistent. He’s very clear.”

CNN reached out to Rosselló regarding Gascón’s recommendation to resentence the Menendez brothers, but he was not available for comment.

“Roy is well aware of what’s happening,” Rand said. “Roy is following all the new developments closely.”

Rosselló would also like to speak to Erik and Lyle, according to Rand, who added that the brothers’ legal team does not want them to “meet or have any contact because Roy is a potential witness in a capital murder case.”

“Roy has told us that he would very much like to meet the Menendez brothers,” Rand said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.