Lizzo’s Halloween costume draws inspiration from ‘South Park’ episode that referenced her and the weight-loss drug Ozempic

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Lizzo has taken a rather silly reference to her on a recent “South Park” episode and elevated it to a hilarious Halloween costume.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a series of new posts to her verified Instagram on Saturday showing her outfit, which consisted of a faux drug box brandishing her name along with some fine-print warnings including “FDA approved,” “Diet suppressor,” and “For single patient use only.”

Instead of a belt, Lizzo wore a measuring tape that cinched the box dress at her waist.

In her first picture, Lizzo posed in an old-school-style print ad that asked, “Need self love? Try Lizzo! Lose guilt, gain self confidence.” Her caption for the post read, “Ok Halloween… you can start now.”

Subsequent posts included a video snippet showing Lizzo dancing in her costume in front of a cutout of “South Park” character Cartman, as audio from the show’s Ozempic episode played.

The May episode, titled “South Park: The End of Obesity,” satirized the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, and included a spoof ad for a fake product named “Lizzo.”

In a scene from the show, “South Park” characters Sharon and Sheila discuss the “amazing” new drugs that Sharon has been taking to manage her weight, but since her insurance only covers weight loss drugs for those with diabetes, Sharon reveals, “There’s a whole new obesity drug for those of us who can’t afford Ozempic and Mounjaro.”

The scene then transitions to a fake commercial advertising “Lizzo,” a drug that “makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic.”

“In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed,” the fake commercial’s narrator says.

“Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum… Ask about the power of not giving a f**k, with Lizzo,” the commercial adds, along with a series of side effects.

In her live reaction video on Instagram and TikTok at the time, Lizzo said, “That’s crazy, I just feel like damn, I’m really that b*tch.”

“I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k, to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am, and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years,” she added, referring to “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who met at the University of Colorado Boulder and set the show in the state.

Lizzo has long advocated for body positivity and spoken out about the body shaming she faces on social media.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.