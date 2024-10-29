Shawn Mendes says he’s still figuring out his sexuality

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Shawn Mendes took some time during his concert in Colorado on Monday to address a personal topic.

In a video shared widely on social media, the 26-year-old singer took a break during his performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to share “the truth” about his sexuality.

“Since I was really young, there’s been this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long,” he told the audience, reflecting that he started in the music business when he was 15. “I think it’s kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.”

The Canadian star continued: “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover, and still have yet to discover.”

“The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone,” he said. “I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that.”

According to the beloved performer, he has decided to have the discussion publicly now in an attempt to be “closer to everyone.”

“I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things,” Mendes said. “And that’s all I really want to say about that for now.”

In the past, Mendes has dated singer Camila Cabello and Hailey Bieber (prior to her marriage to singer Justin Bieber). His new, self-titled album is being released on November 15.

