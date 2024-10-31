Scarlett Johansson assembles ‘Avengers’ costars to mobilize voters for Kamala Harris

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Scarlett Johansson is rounding up her fellow “Avengers” to mobilize ahead of Election Day.

Johansson called upon her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) costars Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Danai Gurira, Mark Ruffalo and Paul Bettany to encourage their collective followers to vote in the election in a new video posted to Downey Jr.’s Instagram page on Thursday.

“Scarlett, it is our pleasure to come together and to get the vote out this election,” Gurira said on the call.

In the video, the group of actors began to brainstorm some superhero-themed catchphrases for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

After some clever ideas, including “Kamala Forever” – a play on Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther” franchise – the stars ultimately landed on: “I’m Kamala Harris and I’m down with democracy.”

The group of actors has appeared – together and separately – in several MCU movie franchises, culminating in the 2019 epic “Avengers: Endgame,” which drew an estimated $644 million at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend and went on to amass $2.8 billion worldwide.

The assembly of the “Avengers” actors comes as the race between Harris and former President Donald Trump heats up just five days until Election Day. They were the latest celebrities to offer the Harris-Walz ticket their support.

