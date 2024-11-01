‘Squid Game’ Season 2 official teaser trailer drops

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Green light!

“Squid Game” Season 2 is on its way and Netflix has decided it’s time to give us a sneak peek at what’s to come in the second round of survival games.

“There’s no stopping the game,” Netflix wrote on YouTube on Thursday as it dropped the official teaser for the new season of its hit series, which will debut on December 26.

The new installment of the dystopian Korean drama – once again directed, written and produced by Hwang Dong-hyuk – will begin three years after the end of the previous game.

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who claimed one of the series’ six Emmys for his lead role as Gi-hun, will return as game-winning Player 456, “who gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind,” a synopsis reads.

“Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won,” the synopsis adds.

Other familiar faces set to reappear include Gong Yoo as the sharp-suited salesman who finds new recruits for the high-stakes competition, Wi Ha-joon as infiltrating detective Hwang Jun-ho, and Lee Byung-hun as a masked frontman overseeing the game and pulling all the strings.

“Squid Game” became a global phenomenon after having Netflix’s biggest series launch in 2021.

In July, the streaming service announced that the third season, set for 2025, will be the last.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.