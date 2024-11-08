Chynna Phillips Baldwin says she and husband Billy Baldwin live separately and have ‘an allergy to one another’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Chynna Phillips Baldwin is opening up about her unconventional relationship with her husband.

In a new video posted on her YouTube channel, the Wilson Phillips singer shared that she and her husband of almost 30 years decided to live in two different cities in California.

“Billy and I are sort of in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s working for Billster, but I’m really happy with what we’re doing.”

Phillips Baldwin went on to explain that she had suggested to her husband, “Why don’t we just do a little test run to see what it feels like to have me in Santa Barbara, you in Beverly Hills and then we flip-flop?”

In the interim, she said, “We have date nights together, we have therapy, we have dinner with the children and we go to the beach or the museum.”

The couple, who married in 1995, share three children: daughters Jameson, 24, and Brooke, 19, and son Vance, 22.

While Baldwin was less enthusiastic about the setup, his wife said he still agreed to give it a try.

The pair discussed it in the video during a FaceTime call, with Phillips Baldwin telling her husband, “I think that we’re onto something.”

“I really do, because we enjoy each other’s company. It’s so hard to articulate to people that we’re madly in love, we really enjoy being around one another, we cherish our marriage, we don’t ever want to separate,” she said.

“We just need a little bit of a time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another. And it’s OK. I’m sure lots of different couples are allergies to each other.”

Baldwin cut in to say, “The reality is you have the allergy.”

“I have a certain energy that makes you have a histamine… see, your back just tweaked just now,” he observed.

The couple have been open before about their marital issues, including how they separated for six months at one point.

In January, they shared on her channel that they had not been on the same page since she became more religious.

“But I still absolutely love you, absolutely adore you, and completely support you,” Baldwin told his wife at the time. “That’s why I’m sitting here now.”

