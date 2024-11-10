Art Garfunkel recalls emotional reunion with Paul Simon ‘to make amends’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon are building a bridge over the troubled water of their fractured relationship.

The first step was recently taken during a lunch the former legendary music duo shared, according to Art Garfunkel, who told the Sunday Times in a new interview that the meeting was the first time he and Simon had “been together in many years.”

Garfunkel went on to share that he asked his former musical partner why they haven’t seen each other in so long, and Simon said it was because of “an old interview” wherein Garfunkel made comments that he was hurt by.

“I cried when he told me how much I had hurt him,” Garfunkel recalled, without specifying which interview Simon was referring to. “Looking back, I guess I wanted to shake up the nice guy image of Simon & Garfunkel. Y’know what? I was a fool!”

Known in their heyday as Simon & Garfunkel, the musicians were one of the most prolific musical acts of the 1960s, with songs including “America,” “Mrs. Robinson” and “The Sound of Silence,” among many others.

They grew up together in Queens and went on to release several best-selling albums, winning nine Grammy Awards along the way.

After experiencing artistic differences, they split in 1970 and haven’t made any new music together since.

The last time the duo performed live together was in 2010 when they participated in AFI’s tribute to “The Graduate” director Mike Nichols, who helped catapult them to superstardom by featuring their music in the 1967 classic.

Garfunkel said their recent reunion went so well that they have made plans to meet again, whether or not that involves playing any music together.

“For me, it was about wanting to make amends before it’s too late. It felt like we were back in a wonderful place,” he said. “As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.