From Christmas content to a crime thriller, here’s what to watch this weekend

(CNN) — If you are someone who doesn’t want to even think about Christmas until after Thanksgiving, apologies in advance.

For those who are ready, we’ve got you. Plus, Mariah Carey says the countdown has begun, and we all know that her word is law when it comes to this.

Here’s how that factors into what to watch this weekend.

“An Almost Christmas Story”

Based on the true story of an little owl who was rescued from the New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City in 2020, this animated short film tells the story of an owl named Moon, who befriends a lost little girl named Luna.

Together, they form an unlikely bond after setting off on an adventure during which they discover the magic of the holiday season while trying to reunite with their parents.

Who doesn’t love a story for the whole family? It’s currently streaming on Disney+.

“Cross”

If crime fiction is more your vibe, Aldis Hodge has taken on the role of the main character in this series based on the popular James Paterson’s Alex Cross novels.

The intellectual detective leans into both his physicality and his psychology as he seeks out justice. Hodge is no stranger to the small screen (“Underground”) or the big screen (“Black Adam”). This new project is likely to garner him new fans.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

“Dune: Prophecy”

Speaking of beloved franchises, “Dune” fans have been waiting on this one.

“Dune: Prophecy” is a prequel series set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, the character most recently played in the film franchise by Timothée Chalamet. Women are at the forefront of the action in the series, based on the 2012 novel, “Sisterhood of Dune.”

The sci-fi series debuts Sunday on Max, which is owned by CNN’s parent company.

“Landman”

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is a busy man.

His latest project stars Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton as a man who manages people and land in the oil industry in West Texas. Thornton told CBS that Sheridan crafted the role specifically for him.

“He said, ‘I’m going to write it in your voice,’” Thornton said. “So when I read the first script, sure enough, it’s like, yeah, if I were a landman, I think I’d try to be like that.”

If “Yellowstone” and its spin-offs are any indication, the scenery of West Texas will be as much a star of the show as Thornton when it debuts Sunday on Paramount+.

“Red One”

If nothing else, this film gave us Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pretending to be an Elf on a Shelf to promote it.

He and Chris Evans co-star in this movie about an E.L.F. Task Force Commander who partners with a bounty hunter in order to save Christmas. An action holiday movie?

Yes please.

