CMA Awards 2024: See who won

(CNN) — The 58th Annual CMA Awards will soon be underway, taking place live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Luke Bryan and former NFL star Peyton Manning are returning to host the ceremony, with last year’s entertainer of the year award winner – country music superstar Lainey Wilson – joining as cohost.

Morgan Wallen earned the most nominations with seven, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five. Post Malone and Wilson earned four nods each.

The telecast will include several starry performances, including a show-opener from Malone and Chris Stapleton and a tribute to this year’s lifetime achievement award recipient George Strait.

Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, among many others, are also set to take the stage to perform.

The CMA Awards are airing live ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu on Thursday.

Here’s the full list of nominees, with winners indicated in bold:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Jelly Roll

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

• Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

• “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

• “Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

• “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

• “Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson

• “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Deeper Well” – Kacey Musgraves

• “Fathers & Sons” – Luke Combs

• “Higher” – Chris Stapleton

• “Leather” – Cody Johnson

• “Whitsitt Chapel” – Jelly Roll

SONG OF THE YEAR

• “Burn It Down” – Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

• “Dirt Cheap” – Josh Phillips

• “I Had Some Help” – Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

• “The Painter” – Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

• “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Ashley McBryde

• Megan Moroney

• Kacey Musgraves

• Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Jelly Roll

• Cody Johnson

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Old Dominion

• The Red Clay Strays

• Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Maddie & Tae

• The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

• “Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (Feat. Noah Kahan)

• “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

• “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

• “Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church)

• “You look like you love me” – Ella Langley (Feat. Riley Green)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

• Tom Bukovac – Guitar

• Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

• Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

• Rob McNelley – Guitar

• Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• “Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

• “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

• “I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney

• “The Painter” – Cody Johnson

• “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Megan Moroney

• Shaboozey

• Nate Smith

• Mitchell Tenpenny

• Zach Top

• Bailey Zimmerman

