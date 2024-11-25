Angelina Jolie shares why some of her kids aren’t fans of the spotlight

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Some of Angelina Jolie’s children have worked with her on entertainment projects, but they have no desire to be in the spotlight.

The award-winning actress and director spoke with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan while promoting her latest movie, “Maria,” based on the life of the late opera singer Maria Callas. Strahan asked Jolie if there was anything in her life which compares to the love Callas had for singing.

“My motherhood,” she said. “It’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me. I could…nothing else matters.”

But while Jolie has been a star for decades and her children have different artistic talents and pursuits, she said her kids are fine putting their creativity to use off screen.

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera,” she said. “They’re quite private, [daughter] Shiloh’s extremely private. They weren’t born with privacy, right, so I hope they can have that as they grow.”

Jolie has six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

