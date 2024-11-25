Holiday movie preview 2024: Get ready for awards fodder and some serious(ly zany) festivities

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely planning to lean in this holiday season.

There are, of course, many ways to do that, like helping myself to an extra serving of stuffing, downing that second cup of eggnog, and cuddling up to some favorite on-repeat holiday classics: “The Family Stone” and “It’s A Wonderful Life,” in my household.

But if you’re in the mood for something new – and “Hot Frosty” somehow doesn’t cut it – this holiday season will not disappoint. In addition to some treats that are already out, like “Red One” and “Holidazed,” here’s a list of the biggest and brightest titles to light up those short winter days and silent nights, from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.

‘Dear Santa’

Jack Black gets into the holiday spirit, but is definitely NOT playing Santa Claus in this zany-looking caper following a boy who makes a grave spelling error when sending his letter to Father Christmas. Now streaming on Paramount+.

‘The Holiday Club’

This Christmas-timed lesbian love story follows a holiday enthusiast and her instant attraction to someone far less into the spirit of the season, as they navigate their way from the friend zone to something more. Begins streaming on demand on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and Tello on Tuesday.

‘Our Little Secret’

Lindsay Lohan is back on Netflix with another holiday rom-com, this time playing a woman visiting her boyfriend’s family for the first time at Christmas only to discover her ex is there too, dating her bf’s sister. Still with us? Look for OG “Wicked” star Kristin Chenoweth as a mean holiday mommy. Streaming on Wednesday.

‘Maria’

The Oscar race kicks into high gear with this biopic of opera singer Maria Callas, starring Angelina Jolie. Director Pablo Larraín’s previous features “Jackie” in 2016 and “Spencer” in 2021 – which respectively delivered portraits of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Natalie Portman) and Diana, Princess of Wales (Kristen Stewart) – each earned Oscar nods for best actress. “Maria” hits limited theaters on Wednesday and streams on Netflix beginning December 11.

‘Queer’

Daniel Craig stars in this period piece set in Mexico City, based on the 1985 novel by William S. Burroughs. From “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino. In select theaters Wednesday.

‘Nutcrackers’

Ben Stiller stars alongside Linda Cardellini in what looks to be a heartwarming comedy about a bachelor who suddenly must relocate to take care of his recently orphaned nephews. “Nutcrackers” premieres Friday on Hulu.

‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’

Shot entirely in secret, this award-winning thriller focuses on a family in Tehran torn apart by distrust when a husband and father is appointed as an investigating judge in the Revolutionary Guard Court while protests erupt after the death of a young woman. In theaters Friday.

‘September 5’

Based on the true story of the terrorist attack against the Israeli Olympic team at the 1972 Munich Summer Games, this historical dramatic thriller costars Peter Sarsgaard and Ben Chaplin. An in-depth, media-focused precursor to the events depicted in Spielberg’s “Munich” from 2005. In theaters Friday.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

In true truth-is-stranger-than-fiction holiday style, this confection draws its inspiration from a certain pop megastar-football champion coupling. “Holiday Touchdown” is one of two current holiday titles in this Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce vein: the second, “Christmas in the Spotlight,” premiered last Saturday on Lifetime. “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” debuts this coming Saturday on the Hallmark Channel.

‘The Christmas Quest’

Lilo’s “Mean Girls” costar Lacey Chabert has been busy this holiday season, first with the now-viral and sexy take on Frosty the Snowman “Hot Frosty,” and now here with “The Christmas Quest,” which marries yuletide merriment with some “Indiana Jones”-style archaeological adventures. Streaming on the Hallmark Channel on December 1.

‘That Christmas’

Cowritten by Richard Curtis, who brought us perennial holiday favorite “Love Actually,” this animated tale seems to have a very welcome and similar vibe, with gift-giving, snowballs and British accents, to boot. Streaming on Netflix December 4.

‘Y2K’

Twenty-five years ago, the world was on edge about whether computer clocks resetting from 1999 to 2000 would wreak havoc. This new retro-cool dark comedy from “SNL” alum Kyle Mooney imagines that it very much did. In theaters December 6.

‘Unstoppable’

While a lot of buzz on this movie has centered around its star Jennifer Lopez and one of its producers, her now ex-husband Ben Affleck, the true story at the center of the film deserves attention: the rise of one-legged wrestler Anthony Robles and the family who supports him. In limited theaters December 6, and streaming on Prime early next year.

‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter’

Coming off of a dynamite year (and “Espresso” summer), Sabrina Carpenter is at the helm of this festive special that will welcome a bevy of special guests, including Shania Twain, Quinta Brunson and Chappell Roan. Streaming on Netflix at 9pm ET/6pm PT on December 6.

‘Nightbitch’

A moody and enigmatic portrait of motherhood starring Amy Adams, based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder. In theaters December 6.

‘Oh, Canada’

Richard Gere and It-boy Jacob Elordi (“Saltburn”) portray the same character in different stages of life in this story about a Vietnam War draft dodger. Costarring Uma Thurman and directed by Paul Schrader. Opens limited in theaters on December 13.

‘Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’

Presented by Oscar-winning original trilogy director Peter Jackson, this animated tale expands on the beloved universe with a sweeping prequel based on appendices from J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal fantasy series. In theaters on December 13.

‘Kraven the Hunter’

The comic book movie cavalcade continues with this origin story for Marvel villain Kraven, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, as part of the Sonyverse. Take heed of the R-rating; there’s a fair helping of gore here. In theaters December 13.

‘The Last Showgirl’

Even from the trailer alone, it’s clear that Pamela Anderson is a revelation in this pared-down film about a Las Vegas performer facing her future after the abrupt closure of her long-running revue. Look for head-turning supporting performances from Kiernan Shipka, Billie Lourd and especially Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis. Opening limited in theaters on December 13.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Disney continues to mine its vast trove of IP with this prequel exploring the origins of Simba’s kingly father, who was so beautifully voiced in the 1994 original animated classic (and 2019 live-action reimagining) by the late, great James Earl Jones. In theaters December 20.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

Jim Carrey, James Marsden and the voice of Idris Elba are back for this third go-round, which welcomes Keanu Reeves to the fold as the voice of Shadow. Also in theaters on December 20, which begs the question: in the spirit of #Barbenheimer and now #Glicked, is anyone down for #Musonic?

‘The Brutalist’

Oscar-winner Adrien Brody portrays legendary architect László Toth in this three-and-a-half hour biopic costarring Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. If the format-defying trailer is any indication, this is one to watch for originality. Opening limited in theaters on December 20.

‘The Room Next Door’

The first English-language film from acclaimed director Pedro Almodovar (“All About My Mother”), this small, beautiful and sad movie stars Oscar-winners Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore as estranged friends who reunite under new and difficult circumstances. Opens limited in theaters on December 20.

’24-Karat Christmas’

When a perennially single jewelry designer sends a set of Christmas wedding bands to the wrong person, the stage is set for a romance to bloom just in time for a wedding on Christmas Eve. It debuts on December 21 on OWN.

‘Babygirl’

For some firm holiday counter-programming, check out very busy-of-late Nicole Kidman and “Triangle of Sadness” star Harris Dickinson in this sexy drama about a high-level executive who finds herself in the total thrall of one of her interns. In theaters Christmas Day.

‘Nosferatu’

Speaking of holiday counter-programming… “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” director Robert Eggers revisits the iconic vampire first seen in the 1922 silent F. W. Murnau film. With Bill Skarsgård, who is already in the horror halls of fame for his take on Pennywise in “It.” Also coming to theaters on Christmas Day, and yes, there’s already been speak of #Babyratu.

‘A Complete Unknown’

From “Logan” director James Mangold, this slice-of-life biopic features a buzzy performance from Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan around the time he famously went electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Opening in theaters on December 25 as well, so it will be #ACompleteBabyratu for those daring to take on an Xmas triple feature.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.