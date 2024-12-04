Kendrick Lamar is having a great week, topping the charts and announcing a tour with SZA

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kendrick Lamar really is “Not Like Us.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper not only dropped a surprise new album recently, but he’s also hit the top of the charts and announced he’s heading out on tour with a frequent collaborator.

His latest, titled “GNX,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while five of its singles also took the top five slots in the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

They are, in order, “Squabble Up,” GNX: “TV Off” (featuring Lefty Gunplay), “Luther” (with SZA), “Wacced Out Murals” and “Hey Now” (featuring Dody6).

“Squabble Up” is Lamar’s fifth Hot 100 No. 1 and his third of this year. Having the top five singles in one week puts him in the rare company of artists Taylor Swift, Drake and The Beatles, who are the only others to ever notch that achievement.

Two other tracks from the new album also hit the top 10 – “Reincarnated” (No. 8) and “Man at the Garden” (No. 9).

It was also announced that Lamar will be going on tour with SZA in April, following his planned Super Bowl halftime headliner appearance.

Their Grand National Tour will hit 19 stadiums across the country.

April 19 — Minneapolis, at U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23 — Houston, at NRG Stadium

April 26 — Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

April 29 — Atlanta, at Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 — Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium

May 5 — Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field

May 8 — East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

May 9 — East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

May 12 — Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium

May 17 — Seattle, at Lumen Field

May 21 — Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium

May 23 — Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium

May 27 — Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium

May 29 — San Francisco, at Oracle Park

May 31 — Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium

June 4 — St. Louis, at The Dome at America’s Center

June 6 — Chicago, at Soldier Field

June 10 — Detroit, at Ford Field

June 12 — Toronto, at Rogers Centre

June 16 — Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 — Washington, D.C., at Northwest Stadium

General tickets go on sale Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.