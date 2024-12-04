Kendrick Lamar is having a great week, topping the charts and announcing a tour with SZA
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — Kendrick Lamar really is “Not Like Us.”
The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper not only dropped a surprise new album recently, but he’s also hit the top of the charts and announced he’s heading out on tour with a frequent collaborator.
His latest, titled “GNX,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while five of its singles also took the top five slots in the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
They are, in order, “Squabble Up,” GNX: “TV Off” (featuring Lefty Gunplay), “Luther” (with SZA), “Wacced Out Murals” and “Hey Now” (featuring Dody6).
“Squabble Up” is Lamar’s fifth Hot 100 No. 1 and his third of this year. Having the top five singles in one week puts him in the rare company of artists Taylor Swift, Drake and The Beatles, who are the only others to ever notch that achievement.
Two other tracks from the new album also hit the top 10 – “Reincarnated” (No. 8) and “Man at the Garden” (No. 9).
It was also announced that Lamar will be going on tour with SZA in April, following his planned Super Bowl halftime headliner appearance.
Their Grand National Tour will hit 19 stadiums across the country.
April 19 — Minneapolis, at U.S. Bank Stadium
April 23 — Houston, at NRG Stadium
April 26 — Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium
April 29 — Atlanta, at Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 3 — Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium
May 5 — Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field
May 8 — East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium
May 9 — East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium
May 12 — Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium
May 17 — Seattle, at Lumen Field
May 21 — Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium
May 23 — Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium
May 27 — Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium
May 29 — San Francisco, at Oracle Park
May 31 — Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium
June 4 — St. Louis, at The Dome at America’s Center
June 6 — Chicago, at Soldier Field
June 10 — Detroit, at Ford Field
June 12 — Toronto, at Rogers Centre
June 16 — Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
June 18 — Washington, D.C., at Northwest Stadium
General tickets go on sale Friday.
