Mark Withers, actor of ‘Dynasty’ and ‘Stranger Things’ fame, dead at 77

(CNN) — Mark Withers, an actor known for several high-profile television roles, including gay character Ted Dinard on 1980s-era primetime soap “Dynasty,” has died. He was reportedly 77.

The news of his November 22 death was confirmed to Variety on Friday by Withers’ daughter, Jessie Withers, who identified the cause as pancreatic cancer.

The elder Withers enjoyed a prolific career in television throughout the ’80s – with appearances in shows including “Matlock,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Dallas” and “L.A. Law” – but again drew attention in 2016 as coroner Gary in Season 1 of hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.”

While he also played Coach Locke across eight episodes of daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” Withers is most known for portraying Ted, boyfriend and confidante to Steven Carrington, prized son and heir of the titular family in the first season of “Dynasty,” in 1981.

Playing an LGBTQ+ character on a major American TV show was a rare occurrence for an actor in a drama at the time. In 2018, Withers told the “Hollywood and Beyond” podcast that the “Dynasty” creators “were brilliant in pushing the envelope” in portraying an authentic gay relationship without overly adding scandal or humor. He said the relationship with Steven was “30, 40 years ahead of its time.”

More recent roles for Withers came in shows such as “Frasier,” “Criminal Minds,” “Sense8,” “Castle” and “Drop Dead Diva.”

Jessie Withers, in a statement to Variety, said of her father:

“He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and d﻿edication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable. Mark’s enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike.”

