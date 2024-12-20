Kelly Clarkson’s subtle yet satisfying message to anyone single this Christmas

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — We see what you did there, Kelly Clarkson.

The singer and daytime-talk show host released a fireside video to accompany her 2021 holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around” that she dubbed, “When Christmas Comes Around…Again.”

The music video kicks off with Clarkson’s cover of The Ronettes hit single “Sleigh Bells,” but it’s not just her rendition that grabs attention.

Over the fireplace are stockings labeled “Mom” for Clarkson, as well as ones embroidered with her son and daughter’s names, Remy and River. A fourth stocking reads simply, “Nope.”

Clarskon had a heavily publicized and contentious divorce from her former husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock.

The two split in 2020 and reached a settlement two years later.

Clarkson said during a podcast in 2023 that while she’s not necessarily looking to remarry, she does hope to find love again.

“I won’t be getting married,” she said. “In my life, I’ve been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that’s why I say that.”

