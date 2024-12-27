‘Romeo And Juliet’ star Olivia Hussey Eisley dies at 73

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Olivia Hussey Eisley, star of the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet” and the slasher classic “Black Christmas,” has died at home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to a post on her Instagram page. She was 73.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th,” the statement posted on her Instagram reads. “Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.”

“Romeo and Juliet” was the British-Argentine actress’s big break, winning her a Golden Globe for her performance. She later starred in the 1974 horror film “Black Christmas” and appeared in “Death on the Nile.”

Born on April 17, 1951, in Buenos Aires, “Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals,” the statement said.

“Olivia leaves behind a loving family— her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts,” the statement read. “As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

